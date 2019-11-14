Here's why there were gun shots at Portsmouth Naval Base today

Have your say

PEOPLE walking near Portsmouth Naval Base may have wondered why they could hear gun shots at midday on Thursday.

Fortunately there was nothing to fear with the shots being fired to honour Prince Charles.

The Royal was celebrating his 71st birthday – leading to the Royal Navy carrying out the tribute in the form of the gun salute.

Prior to the salute, the Royal Navy posted on Facebook: ‘There will be a gun salute in the dockyard at 1200 to celebrate the 71st birthday of HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales.

‘Happy birthday your Royal Highness!’