HMS Duncan set to return to Portsmouth this afternoon 

WARSHIP HMS Duncan is set to return to Portsmouth this afternoon after a six-month deployment.

She left the city, her home port, on January 8 to take over as flagship in Nato’s Standing Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) – and will return around lunchtime today.

The deployment followed a three-year stint in charge of the operation in 2017, and saw her carry out defence engagement activities alongside Nato partners – who include Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

As part of this, she provided an air picture on Nato during the American, French and British airstrikes in Syria – and even rescued two Algerian fishermen lost at sea for a number of days.

On completion of her duties with SNMG2, the Type 45 destroyer journeyed to The Gulf to take up the UK’s standing commitment to the region.

There she has protected busy shipping lanes, carried out maritime patrols and worked with regional and international partners, including the US Navy, on a series of exercises and engagement activities.

Commander of SNMG2, commodore Mike Utley from the Royal Navy, said: ‘To command SNMG2 during a successful deployment and a period of significant UK contribution to NATO has been an honour.

‘I am proud of the achievements and the contributions made to maritime security, regional stability and defence engagement whilst operating in the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

‘The delivery of such strategic effect has been made possible by having a highly capable and versatile Flagship such as HMS Duncan and all the allied ships which have worked with us.’