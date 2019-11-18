HMS Prince of Wales entering Portsmouth Harbour for the first time taken by Mick Walker

HMS Prince of Wales: 26 great readers' photos of the Royal Navy carrier arriving in Portsmouth

Our readers were out in force with your cameras to welcome our newest ship to the fleet.

Here are some of our favourite readers’ photos of HMS Prince of Wales as it sailed into Portsmouth.

HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox
HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox
HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Portsmouth for the first time by Mike Critchley
HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Portsmouth for the first time by Mike Critchley
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Good turn out for the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth for the first time taken by Tony Hicks from Old Portsmouth
Good turn out for the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth for the first time taken by Tony Hicks from Old Portsmouth
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7