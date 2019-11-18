HMS Prince of Wales: 26 great readers' photos of the Royal Navy carrier arriving in Portsmouth Our readers were out in force with your cameras to welcome our newest ship to the fleet. Here are some of our favourite readers’ photos of HMS Prince of Wales as it sailed into Portsmouth. HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo HMS Prince of Wales first entry into Portsmouth on 16th November 2019 Derek Fox Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Portsmouth for the first time by Mike Critchley Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Good turn out for the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth for the first time taken by Tony Hicks from Old Portsmouth Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7