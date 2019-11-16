HMS Prince of Wales

HMS Prince of Wales: Best photos as Royal Navy carrier arrives in Portsmouth

Thousands of people gathered along Portsmouth seafront to watch HMS Prince of Wales sail into the city for the first time today.

Here are some of the best photos from today’s arrival. Click here to see how an historic day unfolded.

People on Portsmouth seafront waiting for HMS Prince of Wales to arrive. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
HMS Prince of Wales arriving into Portsmouth. Picture: Tom Cotterill
Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
