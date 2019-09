The aircraft carrier and sister ship of HMS Queen Elizabeth. She is due in Portsmouth later this year. Here are the best pictures as she departed Rosyth.

HMS Prince of Wales leaves her birthplace Rosyth, Scotland. She will sail to anchor where she will conduct contractor trials until she sails to her homeport of Portsmouth LPhot Alex ceolin/Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

HMS Prince of Wales leaves her birthplace Rosyth, Scotland. She will sail to anchor where she will conduct contractor trials until she sails to her homeport of Portsmouth LPhot Alex ceolin/Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

HMS Prince of Wales leaves her birthplace Rosyth, Scotland. She will sail to anchor where she will conduct contractor trials until she sails to her homeport of Portsmouth LPhot Alex ceolin/Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

HMS Prince of Wales leaves her birthplace Rosyth, Scotland. She will sail to anchor where she will conduct contractor trials until she sails to her homeport of Portsmouth LPhot Alex ceolin/Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more