HMS Prince of Wales has arrived in Portsmouth for the first time this afternoon – and you can follow live updates with The News.

HMS Prince of Wales passed by the Round Tower at about 2pm, and will dock at about 3pm. Shipping lanes into Portsmouth Harbour are closed and an air exclusion zone put in place for the arrival of the 65,000-tonne ship. Naval top brass hailed the ship’s imminent arrival as a ‘profound’ and ‘sublime’ moment for Britain as she anchored off the Isle of Wight. The carrier's sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, also based at Portsmouth Naval Base, is currently on a visit to the US to undergo trials of the F35 fighter jets ahead of its first operational deployment planned for 2021. We will have all the latest news, pictures and reaction from the ship, and our reporters in Portsmouth and Gosport. You can find the latest information about the arrival here.

HMS Prince of Wales arriving into Portsmouth. Picture: Tom Cotterill

People on Portsmouth seafront waiting for HMS Prince of Wales to arrive. Picture: Chris Moorhouse