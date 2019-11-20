THE Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier was involved in an incident with jetty services on Monday evening.

Following the incident, three tugboats, including a high specification fire fighting tug, were involved in supporting the 65,000 tonne HMS Prince of Wales move between jetties in the dockyard today.

HMS Prince of Wales being supported by tugboats. Picture: Richard Jenkins.

It is believed a gantry holding an electrical cable hit the ship.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: ‘There was an incident involving jetty services on Princess Royal Jetty within the naval base between 8pm and 9pm on Monday where HMS Prince of Wales was berthed.

‘There were no injuries to any personnel and the jetty remains open.’

Teams from the ship’s company, BAE Systems and Queen’s Harbour Master reacted immediately to ensure the safety of the ship and ‘to mitigate any potential risk to other vessels’, according to the spokesman.

READ MORE: 26 great readers’ pictures of HMS Prince of Wales coming into Portsmouth

More than £30m has been spent modernising Portsmouth naval base’s Victory Jetty, including the installation of two 95 tonne ‘bumpers’ to allow both carriers to birth at once.

History was made as HMS Prince of Wales arrived in Portsmouth on Saturday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The warship is due to be commissioned into the navy on December 10 in a ceremony due to be attended by the Duchess of Cornwall.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently undertaking sea trials off the coast of the USA, is due back to Portsmouth before her sister ship’s commissioning ceremony.