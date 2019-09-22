HMS Prince of Wales: Royal Navy carrier sets sail for the very first time

THE Royal Navy’s newest carrier has set off for the first time today.

Eight years after her steel was cut, HMS Prince of Wales – the sister ship to the HMS Queen Elizabeth – sailed from Rosyth and under the Forth Bridge to begin her inaugural sea trials.

Initial testing will put the ship through its paces in speed and propulsion, with her maiden visit to Portsmouth scheduled for December.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of the operational trials with the F-35B fighter jets.

Defence minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: ‘Prince of Wales departure from Rosyth is a landmark moment for the carrier programme.

‘As the ship takes the next step to becoming fully operational, she carries with her the story of Britain's maritime might.

‘This tremendous achievement is a testament to the talent of British industry and I look forward to the moment we can welcome her into the Royal Navy family.’

