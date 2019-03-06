Have your say

A THREE-time Olympic gold medal winning rower paid a visit to HMS Prince of Wales this week.

Lieutenant commander Pete Reed OBE took a trip to the Royal Navy's second £3.1bn Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier at the dry dock in Rosyth yesterday.

HMS Prince of Wales official account tweeted: ‘It's not every day you're visited by an Olympic gold medallist.

‘Pete Reed joined the Royal Navy having never rowed before but after doing a navy fit rowing challenge he went on to win three Olympic golds.

READ MORE: Rumours Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales could be ‘mothballed’ are debunked by armed forces minister Mark Lancaster

‘Today we're doing the same rowing challenge to spot Olympians in our midst.’

LtCdr Reed took up rowing in 2001 after using an ergometer for the first time while training as an officer on the HMS Exeter and he went on to represent Great Britain at three Olympic games.

LtReed won a gold medal in the coxless fours at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and again at the 2012 games in London.

In 2016 he won gold for a third time in his carer, taking home the medal in the men’s eight at the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro.

READ MORE:

Following his visit to HMS Prince of Wales, LtCdr Reed tweeted: ‘Non stop. A mixture of learning, understanding and delivery.

‘It’s a fascinating start to Chapter two. This week with @HMSPWLS. Awesome people, colossal project and a golden future I am sure.’