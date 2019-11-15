Have your say

AFTER months of speculation the Royal Navy has finally confirmed when HMS Prince of Wales will arrive in Portsmouth for the first time.

Early indications pointed in the direction of a no-fly zone for drones, which was pencilled for the Solent area for Saturday afternoon.

Now Portsmouth Naval Base has confirmed HMS Prince of Wales will pass the Round Tower, in Old Portsmouth, at 2pm tomorrow.

Naval top brass hailed the ship’s imminent arrival as a ‘profound’ and ‘sublime’ moment for Britain as she anchored off the Isle of Wight.

Her maiden voyage will bring an end to her sea trials, which were completed ahead of schedule.

HMS Prince Of Wales at sea. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Prince of Wales and her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, are the largest warships ever built for the UK.

Thousands watched as HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in Portsmouth for the first time in August, 2017.

The ship, which like HMS Prince of Wales weighs 65,000 tonnes, is currently on its Westlant 19 deployment off the east coast of the USA.

She has been carrying out trials with supersonic F-35 stealth jets, which are due to fly from her deck in British waters next year.

Both HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth were built to work with the hi-tech aircraft for the Royal Navy.

The pull-out hones in on her construction, what her arrival means for the future of the Royal Navy and the team responsible for her.