Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to leave Portsmouth tonight for Norway exercises
Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is set to leave Portsmouth tonight.
Portsmouth Harbour will be closed from 1.25am to 3.15am to allow the Queen Elizabeth-class ship to leave.
She is due to leave her berth at 2.25am and should exit the harbour at around 3am, before passing Southsea and heading out to sea past the Nab tower to the east of the Isle of Wight.
She returned to Portsmouth on February 4, and this time will be taking part in Exercise Cold Response with Nato allies, as she is now the Nato flagship.