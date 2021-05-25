HMS Prince of Wales to return to Portsmouth tomorrow to load up on supplies
HMS Prince of Wales will be returning to Portsmouth.
The 65,000 tonne Queen Elizabeth-class carrier will be sailing into her homeport at around midday on Wednesday.
She will be collecting supplies before heading back out for further sea trials.
Prince of Wales left the city at the end of April.
She was recently pictured out at sea for the first time with her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, before the later returned to Portsmouth ahead of her first operational deployment.
HMNB Portsmouth tweeted: ‘Around noon tomorrow we're expecting HMS Prince of Wales to return to base for a logistics stop, before heading back out again for a spell of carrier-focussed sea training.’
Over the last three weeks the carrier has been carrying out aviation trails with the RAF and Commando Helicopter Force.
This has been her first trip out to sea since spring 2020 following a series of floods late last year.