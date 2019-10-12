HMS Prince of Wales: Video shows Merlin helicopter landing on Royal Navy's aircraft carrier

This video shows what it is like to land a Merlin helicopter on one of the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers.

The footage was shot from a Royal Navy Merlin as it touched down on HMS Prince of Wales, which is currently undergoing sea trials.

HMS Prince of Wales as seen from a Merlin helicopter during her sea trials 'Picture: Royal Navy

As reported, the carrier, which left Rosyth and headed to open water for the first time last month, and within 24 hours a helicopter had landed on her flight deck.

After the first landing in September, the Merlin took off and landed six more times as various problems and emergencies were practised by the air and ground crew, while HMS Prince of Wales’ air traffic controllers guided the helicopter pilots around the aircraft carrier.

HMS Prince of Wales, like her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth, will be based in Portsmouth. She is due into her home port for the first time in December, although the exact date has not yet been revealed.

She will be commissioned before Christmas in the presence of her Lady Sponsor, the Duchess of Cornwall.