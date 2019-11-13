Have your say

HMS Prince of Wales is the second of the Royal Navy’s new Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

She is due to arrive into her home port of Portsmouth for the first time and will later be joined by her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth before the end of the year.

First laid down in May 2011, after being ordered in 2008, HMS Prince of Wales sailed from the dockyard in Rosyth where she was built for sea trials in September.

Her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to enter service in 2020.

But when will HMS Prince of Wales join QE in active duty?

Here’s what you need to know:

When will HMS Prince of Wales enter service?

The second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier is scheduled to enter active service and be ready for front-line duties around the globe from 2023.

This is in four years time – and three years after HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Has HMS Prince of Wales been officially named?

A naming ceremony has already taken place for the aircraft carrier.

HMS Prince of Wales was officially named by the Duchess of Rothesay, the wife of the current Prince of Wales, on September 8, 2017.

She will be commissioned at a future date, yet to be confirmed.