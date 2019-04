While the dates for the £3.1bn Royal Navy aircraft carrier’s second trip across the Atlantic have not been confirmed, we do know it will be this year. On her last deployment to the States, she spent a week in New York City. Here are a collection of pictures from her stay in the Big Apple:

1. HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Big Apple HMS Queen Elizabeth spent a week anchored in the Hudson River in view of Manhattan and the iconic New York skyline. Picture: PA Wire PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. 'Big Liz' caused a stir when arriving HMS Queen Elizabeth, dubbed 'Big Liz' by the Americans, sailed down the Hudson River into New York City on Friday, October 19, 2018. Picture: Royal Navty Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Her arrival was live-streamed The Royal Navy live-streamed as HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into view of the Manhattan skyline in October 2018. Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Why was HMS Queen Elizabeth in America? The Royal Navy's 3.1bn aircraft carrier travelled across the Atlantic to take part in historic flight tests with the F-35b Lightening II jets Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more