Before she sets sail to return to Rosyth for maintenance, why not take this opportunity to learn more about the Royal Navy aircraft carrier and her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales with these amazing facts you can use to impress your friends!

1. Two HMS Queen Elizabeth's a century apart The first HMS Queen Elizabeth was completed 100 years before the launch of the new one Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. The 'ski jump' The take-off ramp is officially called the ski-jump Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. How high are the ski-jumps? The ski-jumps are 6 metres high Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. World first design The Queen Elizabeth Class are the first aircraft carriers in the world to incorporate a twin-island design, which separates command of the ship from flying operations and increases survivability Getty Images 2018 Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more