The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship sailed into her home naval base on Wednesday after her deployment to the United States for WESTLANT 19. Here are some amazing pictures of loved ones being reunited after she arrived back in Portsmouth.

A sailor reunited with his son as HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Identical twins Kurtis and Luke Williams, of Portsmouth, greeting their family on arrival. Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Kurtis Williams with his son, Harry and his twin brother, Luke Williams. Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Proud mum, Lisa Williams with her twin sailor sons who both serve on HMS Queen Elizabeth Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more