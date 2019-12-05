A sailor embraces his loved one after returning home to Portsmouth

HMS Queen Elizabeth: 37 amazing photos as families are reunited after Royal Navy carrier returned to Portsmouth

FAMILIES have been reunited with their loved ones after HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth. 

The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship sailed into her home naval base on Wednesday after her deployment to the United States for WESTLANT 19. Here are some amazing pictures of loved ones being reunited after she arrived back in Portsmouth.  

A sailor reunited with his son as HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth
Habibur Rahman
Identical twins Kurtis and Luke Williams, of Portsmouth, greeting their family on arrival.
Habibur Rahman
Kurtis Williams with his son, Harry and his twin brother, Luke Williams.
Habibur Rahman
Proud mum, Lisa Williams with her twin sailor sons who both serve on HMS Queen Elizabeth
Habibur Rahman
