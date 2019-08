Hundreds of people gathered along the seafront this afternoon to wave off the Royal Navy carrier and her crew. Here are some of our favourite photos from the day.

Picture: Royal Navy Photographers Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Royal Navy Photographers Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Royal Navy Photographers Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Picture: Royal Navy Photographers Royal Navy Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more