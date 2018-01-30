HMS Queen Elizabeth departure from Portsmouth is delayed, Royal Navy confirms

Have your say

HMS Queen Elizabeth will no longer be leaving her home port of Portsmouth today, the Royal Navy has confirmed.

Yesterday naval sources confirmed the 65,000-tonne behemoth would leave the city at about 10am, passing the Round Tower shortly after.

But this morning the naval base said there had been a change of plan and the departure had been delayed.

The Portsmouth naval base tweeted: ‘The ship will not be sailing. Whilst we don’t discuss specific movements of ships we don’t want the public to be disappointed that they can’t view her departure.’

The ship is due to leave for two months of sea trials, completing tests to land helicopters on the expansive four-acre flight deck.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy.