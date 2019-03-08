AN exercise simulating a disaster took place on-board HMS Queen Elizabeth yesterday.

Firefighters and paramedics took part in the drill which simulated a massive fire and mass casualties on the Royal Navy's £3.1bn aircraft carrier yesterday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth's official account tweeted last night: ‘It got smoky on board tonight as we again welcomed on @Hants_fire @scas_hart and the Emergency Response Team from @BAES_Maritime for an exercise simulating a major fire and mass casualties.’

HMNB Portsmouth had sent out a warning to residents on Wednesday to alert them to the forthcoming exercise and telling them not to be aware that it was just a drill.

The exercise was a three hour operation and it took place on HMS Queen Elizabeth between 4.15pm and 7.15pm yesterday.

An emergency drill was carried out in HMS Queen Elizabeth yesterday. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The future flagship is currently docked at the naval base in Portsmouth.

What is the plan for HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2019?

After spending time back at her home naval base in Portsmouth, she is due to sail up to the dry dockyard in Rosyth for her first set of major maintenance work.

The timeline for her departure from out city has not been confirmed but HMS Queen Elizabeth will spend six weeks in Scotland.

The Ministry of Defence also confirmed that the Queen Elizabeth-class carrier will return to the USA in 2019.

After HMS Queen Elizabeth teased Westlant19 on social media, The News contacted the MoD who confirmed that she will be returning to the USA this year for operational testing with F-35 jets, following on from the developmental tests conducted last year.

The defence secretary Gavin Williamson also announced plans for HMS Queen Elizabeth to be deployed to the Pacific, Middle East and Mediterranean on her first operational mission in 2021.

Have this proved controversial with Chancellor Philip Hammond's planned meeting with Chinese vice premier Hu Chunhua in Beijing being called off following the announcement.