HMS Queen Elizabeth: Former captain allegedly allowed wife to use ship’s car for school run

THE Royal Navy captain previously in charge of the HMS Queen Elizabeth was allowing his wife to use the ship’s car, according to reports.

Captain Nick Cooke-Priest removed from the carrier for using the ship’s Ford Galaxy ‘like it was his own’ – making personal journeys with the vehicle.

HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

However, a source has now told The Telegraph that his wife was also using the car, telling the paper that she did this while the carrier was out at sea.

Allegedly it was the discrepancies on the vehicle worksheet that raised suspicions.

The captain is still officially in command of the vessel, and will hand over to his replacement on May 28 – but is no longer on board.

Earlier this week, a Royal Navy spokesman told The News: ‘In light of the ongoing investigation, as a precautionary measure to protect both the individual and the Ship's Company, the Royal Navy has decided that Captain Nick Cooke-Priest will not be at sea in HMS Queen Elizabeth.’

