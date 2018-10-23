HMS Queen Elizabeth: Here’s how US media reacted to ‘Big Liz’s’ arrival in New York 

Have your say

The Royal Navy’s biggest warship has made a big splash since arriving in New York City for a week-long visit.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is anchored in the Hudson River in view of the Manhattan skyline.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arriving in New York City. Picture: LPhot Kyle Hellers/Royal Navy/MoD/Crown copyright/PA Wire

She sailed into the Big Apple last Friday (October 19) and will be staying in the city for seven days.

Dubbed ‘Big Liz’ by one of the New York papers, the Royal Navy’s £3.1bn aircraft carrier has certainly caught the attention of our allies across the pond.

Here's how HMS Queen Elizabeth's arrival in the Big Apple was covered by the American media.

HMS Queen Elizabeth at anchor two miles from Manhattan during its visit to New York City. Picture: Georgina Stubbs/PA Wire

New York Post

This New York based tabloid covered the arrival of ‘Big Liz’ in the city last week.

The New York Post, describes itself as America’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper – having been founded in 1801 as the New-York Evening Post.

Reporter Joe Tacopino wrote: ‘It’s not quite the British invasion, but the largest ship ever built for the Royal Navy arrived in New York on Friday for a weeklong visit.

‘The HMS Queen Elizabeth, dubbed the “Big Liz,” anchored in the Hudson River carrying about 1,500 seamen and was viewed by tourists visiting the Statue of Liberty and Staten Island Ferry riders.’

He reported that the British sailors could be seen taking selfies with the Manhattan skyline in the background as ‘Big Liz’ sailed into the city.

Forbes

‘Big Liz’s’ arrival was also covered by American business magazine Forbes.

The family-owned national magazine is known for it’s rich list and is based in Jersey City, which is part of the New York metropolitan area.

Contributor Davey Winder reported on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s role in sinking cybersecruity threats.

He wrote: ‘At 939 feet (284 meters) in length, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is longer than the Houses of Parliament and the Royal Navy's biggest warship; and it was built with cybersecurity firmly in mind.

‘Gavin Williamson was having a Trafalgar Night dinner and giving a speech ahead of the Atlantic Future Forum.

‘An aircraft-carrier such as the Queen Elizabeth can be thought of as a floating large enterprise, and one whose mission-critical systems really are just that.

‘Offensive actors, for want of a better word, fully understand that the use layer will remain the most vulnerable in any environment including the military.'