IT has been just over a week since HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth.

But in those eight days she has been busy as she prepares to return to the USA for F-35 flight tests in the coming weeks.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past the Portsmouth Naval Memorial on Southsea Common, after sailing out of Portsmouth Harbour for sea trials. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

Here is what HMS Queen Elizabeth has been up to since leaving Portsmouth:

Visit to Dartmouth

The Royal Navy’s 65,000 tonne future fleet flagship left her homebase of HMNB Portsmouth last Monday.

On Tuesday, June 18,, her official account tweeted to say she was near the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

They wrote: ‘Good Morning @DartmouthBRNC.’

Arrived at HMNB Devonport

On Saturday, HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived at Plymouth Breakwater near HMNB Devonport.

According to local media Plymouth Live, she is unable to enter the dock at the naval base itself.

While visiting Devonport, HMS Queen Elizabeth will be 'evaluated’ by the Royal Navy’s Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), which is based out of Devon.

HMS QE’s official Twitter account wrote: ‘Today we welcome @FOST onboard to train and evaluate us in order to ensure we are safe, compliant, and capable to deploy on #WESTLANT19.’

She has also been having her stocks replenished by helicopter – known as vertrep – while anchored off the coast of Devon.

RFA Tideforce tweeted: ‘Up close and personal with @HMSQNLZ today, busy flight deck with vertrep (stores via helo) and in flight refuelling. Looking forward to working with her very soon.’