HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to arrive back in Portsmouth tomorrow

BRITAIN’S biggest warship ever built will be sailing back to her home of Portsmouth tomorrow morning, the Royal Navy has announced.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to enter the city’s historic harbour at shortly after 8.45am.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is on her way back to Portsmouth

The aircraft carrier is returning from her latest series of work-ups and trials, with her crew stretching their sea legs after months in dock.

During her brief stint away she undertook her first replenishment at sea - a key milestone in the carrier’s development.

She is expected to remain in Portsmouth until deploying to the United States in the summer.

READ MORE: HMS Queen Elizabeth to visit New Royk on maiden trup to the USA

No official date has been announced by the Royal Navy for this. However, sources have indicated this could be as early as the end of August.

The 65,000-tonne behemoth’s visit will see her carrying out vital trials with the F-35B, Britain’s new stealth jet.

The state-of-the-art jets will be put through their paces taking off and landing on the aircraft carrier’s expansive flight deck.

As part of the trip across the Atlantic, HMS Queen Elizabeth is also expected to make a stop in Manhattan, the defence secretary Gavin Williamson told The News earlier this year.