HMS Queen Elizabeth’s final captain might not have even been born yet.

The Royal Navy's future flagship will have a 50 year lifespan, meaning that when she sets off for her final voyage in the 2070s she could be captained by a person who has not yet been born – as of 2019.

In a tweet the aircraft carrier’s official account said: ‘Future Job Vacancy: Captain HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH.

‘With a projected life span of 50 years, our last Captain may not even be born yet.

‘The opportunity exists, how much do you want it?

HMS Queen Elizabeth during her maiden voyage to New York last year to test the F-35B. Picture: Royal Navy

What will HMS Queen Elizabeth be doing in 2019?

While she is currently at home in Portsmouth, HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to the U.S. later this year the Royal Navy confirmed to The News for further operational tests with the F-35B lightening jets.

2019 will also see the aircraft carrier sail back up to Scotland to the dry dock in Rosyth in the summer.

She will head back to the place where she was assembled for her first set of major stint of maintenance work.

The dry dock in Rosyth is where HMS Queen Elizabeth's sister ship HMS Prince of Wales is currently being finished ahead of sea trials which are set to take place this year.