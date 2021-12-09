HMS Queen Elizabeth: Latest updates as crowds begin to gather in Old Portsmouth to welcome Royal Navy carrier, timings, weather and other updates after families welcome HMS Defender and HMS Diamond home

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to Portsmouth in a couple of hours.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:59 pm

The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship will finally sail back into her home port after seven months at sea on her first operational mission.

HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were part of the Carrier Strike Group, have already arrived back in Portsmouth today.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crowds have begun to gather at Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Alex Shute

According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.

The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.

SEE ALSO: First of Royal Navy carrier strike group arrives home signalling imminent arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth to Portsmouth

Family of John Harris waiting at Portsmouth Naval Base for him to return. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The best spots to watch the carrier and the other ships sail back into Portsmouth include the Square Tower and the Round Tower – although you should expect them to be busy as they are popular.

We will bring you all the latest updates and reaction throughout today in our live blog.

You can find the blog at the bottom of this article.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Live updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth

Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 14:10

  • Carrier to return after first operational mission
  • Deployment has taken QE to the Far East
  • HMS Diamond and HMS Defender also set to return
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 14:10

Waiting for

Round Tower

Jenny Wilson (Sister) and Michelle Jones (Mum) waiting Holly Thurgood

Picture: Alex Shute

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 14:05

Linda catchpole waiting on son, Adam Catchpole, who is on HMS QE

Linda catchpole waiting on son, Adam Catchpole

Picture: Alex Shute

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 13:55

Crowds have begun to gather at the Round Tower

Round Tower

Picture: Alex Shute

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 13:15

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office the forecast for this afternoon is:

- 2pm - cloudy - 9C

- 3pm - overcast - 9C

- 4pm - heavy rain - 9C

- 5pm - heavy rain - 9C

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 13:01

Reminder of the timings for HMS Queen Elizabeth’s return

According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.

The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 12:49

Photos from the return of HMS Diamond!

Pictures from Habibur Rahman!

HMS Diamond
HMS Diamond
Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 12:46

Some great photos here!

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 12:24

HMS Queen Elizabeth got into the festive spirit earlier this week

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:31

Watch moment sailors left HMS Diamond

Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 11:20

HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success'

HMS Queen Elizabeth in the Arabian Sea. Photo: UK MOD

Lessons have been learned about deploying the Royal Navy’s mighty carrier strike group across the globe following the breakdown of a £1bn warship within the task force, a defence boss has said.

Jon Pearson, director of warship support at BAE Systems in Portsmouth, insisted aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden mission to the Far East and back had been a ‘massive success’.

Read the full story here

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PortsmouthRoyal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethCarrier Strike Group