HMS Queen Elizabeth: Latest updates as crowds begin to gather in Old Portsmouth to welcome Royal Navy carrier, timings, weather and other updates after families welcome HMS Defender and HMS Diamond home
HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to return to Portsmouth in a couple of hours.
The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship will finally sail back into her home port after seven months at sea on her first operational mission.
HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were part of the Carrier Strike Group, have already arrived back in Portsmouth today.
According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.
The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.
Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.
The best spots to watch the carrier and the other ships sail back into Portsmouth include the Square Tower and the Round Tower – although you should expect them to be busy as they are popular.
Live updates as HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth
Last updated: Thursday, 09 December, 2021, 14:10
- Carrier to return after first operational mission
- Deployment has taken QE to the Far East
- HMS Diamond and HMS Defender also set to return
Waiting for
Jenny Wilson (Sister) and Michelle Jones (Mum) waiting Holly Thurgood
Picture: Alex Shute
Linda catchpole waiting on son, Adam Catchpole, who is on HMS QE
Picture: Alex Shute
Crowds have begun to gather at the Round Tower
Picture: Alex Shute
What will the weather be like?
According to the Met Office the forecast for this afternoon is:
- 2pm - cloudy - 9C
- 3pm - overcast - 9C
- 4pm - heavy rain - 9C
- 5pm - heavy rain - 9C
Reminder of the timings for HMS Queen Elizabeth’s return
Photos from the return of HMS Diamond!
Pictures from Habibur Rahman!
Some great photos here!
HMS Queen Elizabeth got into the festive spirit earlier this week
Watch moment sailors left HMS Diamond
HMS Queen Elizabeth's maiden mission to the Far East a 'huge success'
Lessons have been learned about deploying the Royal Navy’s mighty carrier strike group across the globe following the breakdown of a £1bn warship within the task force, a defence boss has said.
Jon Pearson, director of warship support at BAE Systems in Portsmouth, insisted aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden mission to the Far East and back had been a ‘massive success’.