The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship will finally sail back into her home port after seven months at sea on her first operational mission.

HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were part of the Carrier Strike Group, have already arrived back in Portsmouth today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds have begun to gather at Round Tower in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Alex Shute

According to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm.

The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.

SEE ALSO: First of Royal Navy carrier strike group arrives home signalling imminent arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth to Portsmouth

Family of John Harris waiting at Portsmouth Naval Base for him to return. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The best spots to watch the carrier and the other ships sail back into Portsmouth include the Square Tower and the Round Tower – although you should expect them to be busy as they are popular.

We will bring you all the latest updates and reaction throughout today in our live blog.

You can find the blog at the bottom of this article.