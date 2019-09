The 65,000 tonne warship sailed into the port in Halifax in Nova Scotia at around 4pm UK time on Thursday – her first port of call since leaving Portsmouth at the end of last month. She is currently on deployment for Westlant 19 for operational testing of F-35 jets.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia in an historic first visit. The 65,000 tonne warship will be joined in harbour by other ships from the UK Carrier Strike Group who are on a deployment called WESTLANT 19. LPhot Kyle Heller Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

