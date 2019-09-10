HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy aircraft carrier seen travelling in Westlant 19 taskforce

Have your say

NAVAL chiefs have revealed a glimpse of what Britain's future carrier strike group may look like with HMS Queen Elizabeth snapped with a destroyer and support vessel.

The Portsmouth based aircraft carrier set sail from the city on August 30 for a fresh round of sea trials, which include tests for the F-35B Lightning stealth jets.

The 65,000-tonne carrier is taking part in Westlant 19 – an operation that will push the F35Bs and the carrier to their limits on the American eastern seaboard. She will be back for Christmas.

This morning, the carrier’s Twitter account posted a photograph of the £3.1bn aircraft carrier, Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon and tanker RFA Tideforce. The RFA vessel is second in size only to HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The tweet said: ‘It may look 50 shades of grey to you, but it’s a beautiful sight to us – building the foundations of the UK Carrier Strike Group 2021.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, right, with HMS Dragon and RFA Tideforce on the eastern seaboard. Picture: Royal Navy/@HMSQNLZ

‘@HMSNORT [HMS Northumberland] see you in this picture soon.’

Seven F-35B fighter jets are taking part in the Westlant 19 operation, alongside Merlin and Wildcat helicopters.

