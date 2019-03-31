HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier backs Portsmouth to lift Checkatrade Trophy and beat Sunderland at Wembley Stadium 

HMS Queen Elizabeth and her crew are backing Pompey in their quest to lift the Checkatrade Trophy today.

The Royal Navy’s future flagship has been left behind in Portsmouth, like many fans who weren’t lucky enough to get their hands on the tickets before they sold out, but she is cheering on her hometown club.

Pompey play Sunderland at Wembley Stadium this afternoon – with the match kicking off at 2.30pm.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official account tweeted: ‘Best of luck to the other big thing to come out of #Portsmouth today in the @CheckatradeTrpy @wembleystadium #PUP @officialpompey @eric_eisner’

Follow our live blog on the Checkatrade Trophy final here

The Royal Navy carrier is due to leave Portsmouth tomorrow to sail back to Rosyth in Scotland.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to leave Portsmouth. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Why is HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth and where is she going?

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be returning to the dry-dock in Rosyth, the place she was assembled.

It is on the Firth of Forth in the East of Scotland, not far from Dunfermline.

She is heading back to the dry-dock, where she will effectively be taken out of the water, for routine maintenance work.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be reunited with her sister carrier HMS Prince of Wales which is being built at the Rosyth shipyard and ins in the final stages of construction.

READ MORE: These are the 9 Wembley pubs Portsmouth fans have been allocated for before Sunderland clash

Defence minister Stuart Andrew said: ‘After a phenomenal year of trials off the east coast of the US, this dry-docking contract is an important step for HMS Queen Elizabeth as she gears up for operations.

‘The largest ship in our Royal Navy’s history, which was assembled in Rosyth, will now return for this multi-million-pound routine maintenance work as she gets set to represent Britain across the world for decades to come.’

Russell Brown from Defence Equipment and Support added: ‘The teams at Defence Equipment and Support are committed to bringing the national flagships into operational service and this dry docking is a crucial step on that journey.

‘This significant national enterprise is built upon the excellent relationships across defence and the unparalleled skills within UK industry.’

READ MORE: Ex-Portsmouth striker Jermain Defoe backs Sunderland to lift trophy at Wembley

What are HMS Queen Elizabeth’s plans for the rest of 2019?

The aircraft carrier last left Portsmouth in August for flight tests in the USA and returned in December 2018.

She will be returning to America later in the year for Westlant19, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be carrying out operational testing with F-35 jets on the deployment, following on from the developmental tests conducted last year.