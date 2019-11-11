A video has been released showing how crew on board HMS Queen Elizabeth created a stunning tribute to mark Remembrance Day.

Personnel from the Royal Navy, RAF and the army came together to create the spectacular image – which included the words ‘Lest We Forget’, and the F-35 jets being arranged in the shape of a poppy.

It came as the nation marked Remembrance Sunday, paying tribute to those who have lost their lives during conflicts across the world.

The image had a great response on social media, with the picture being ‘liked’ more than 8,000 times on the HMS Queen Elizabeth's Twitter page.

The post was also shared nearly 7,000 times after being published on The News’ Facebook page.

Today a time-lapse video was shared on the carrier’s Twitter page showing how they created the eye-catching spectacle.

It shows personnel gathering on the ship’s deck and carefully arranging themselves to form the words.

A tweet said: ‘All of us here on #WESTLANT19 are grateful for & humbled by your support for our main Remembrance image, captured here onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth.

‘Here is a timelapse video, showing how we achieved it. Blink and you'll miss the helo taking the photo! #WeWillRememberThem’

The aircraft carrier is away at the moment on Westlant19, an exercise in the north Atlantic which has involved a trip to America. She is due home to Portsmouth in December, while her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has started her first sea trials.