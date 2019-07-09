TESTING is continuing on HMS Queen Elizabeth this week ahead of her second deployment to the United States.

The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship has been carrying out sea trials after leaving her home in Portsmouth last month, including with her new rapid-fire Phalanx guns.

The Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST) will also be continuing their evaluation of HMS Queen Elizabeth before she departs for WESTLANT 19 on the eastern seaboard of the USA.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official twitter account wrote: ‘#MondayMotivation is #WESTLANT19

‘We go into our last week of @FOST aiming to achieve a to proceed across the pond and conduct operational testing of the F35s

There will be 24 hour flying on HMS Queen Elizabeth this week. Picture: HMS Queen Elizabeth/ Twitter

‘Alongside this evaluation we are also conducting 24hr flying with 4 types of aircraft. #multitasking.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth departed from Portsmouth on June 17.