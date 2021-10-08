HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy carrier's next port stop in Asia has been revealed
HMS Queen Elizabeth is continuing on her first operational deployment.
The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship departed Portsmouth in May.
Since then she has travelled more than half the world away from our city – with visits to Korea, Japan and Guam.
Queen Elizabeth will soon be making her next stop in Singapore in the coming days.
Read More
UK in Singapore tweeted on Friday: ‘Hey HMS Queen Elizabeth, we can't wait for #CSG21 to reach where we take our love for good food + #UNESCO recognised hawker culture very seriously.’
The carrier’s official account has also tweeted about her upcoming arrival in Singapore.
Sharing a video with ‘fun facts’ about Queen Elizabeth ahead of her stop in the city state.
Recently HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales carried out simultaneous jet operations despite being thousands of miles apart.
The carrier also proved a huge hit with the Japanese Navy during her stay in the country in September.