The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship departed Portsmouth in May.

Since then she has travelled more than half the world away from our city – with visits to Korea, Japan and Guam.

Queen Elizabeth will soon be making her next stop in Singapore in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK in Singapore tweeted on Friday: ‘Hey HMS Queen Elizabeth, we can't wait for #CSG21 to reach where we take our love for good food + #UNESCO recognised hawker culture very seriously.’

The carrier’s official account has also tweeted about her upcoming arrival in Singapore.

Sharing a video with ‘fun facts’ about Queen Elizabeth ahead of her stop in the city state.

HMS Queen Elizabeth. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Recently HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales carried out simultaneous jet operations despite being thousands of miles apart.

The carrier also proved a huge hit with the Japanese Navy during her stay in the country in September.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.