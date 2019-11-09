HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy, RAF and army form up for stunning Remembrance Day tribute on deck

Members of the Royal Navy, RAF and the army came together this week on board HMS Queen Elizabeth to create a dramatic tribute for Remembrance Day.

As well as personnel forming the words Lest We Forget, F-35B jets were arranged in the shape of a poppy for the eye-catching aerial picture.

The ship’s Twitter account has just sent out the picture with the message: ‘Personnel from all three Services, and our #UKF35 jets, formed up on deck this week, to pay our respects to our war dead.

‘This weekend and always, we will never forget those who served before us.’

The aircraft carrier is away at the moment on Westlant19, an exercise in the north Atlantic which has involved a trip to America. She is due home to Portsmouth in December, while her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales has started her first sea trials.

