CREW on board the Royal Navy carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth have made unique use of their four-acre flight deck – by watching The Greatest Showman on a 40ft inflatable screen.

The Portsmouth ship’s company enjoyed the movie night of massive proportions yesterday as they celebrated an evening off on deployment.

It followed an afternoon of sport and a barbecue, as bosses on the Royal Navy’s future flagship marked almost a month since they left home.

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth for the Westlant 19 deployment to the east coast of the United States on Friday, August 30.

The annual military mission will see the aircraft carrier and the new F-35 Lightning stealth jet pushed to their limits.

Sharing pictures of their movie night, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s admins said on Twitter: ‘#WESTLANT19 – where you can watch movies on a 40 foot inflatable screen on full blast, without the neighbours complaining! A fantastic @RoyalNavy night enjoyed by all.

‘Tomorrow, back to the hard work preparing for ⚡️#QNLZatSea.’

It is not the first time HMS Queen Elizabeth’s flight deck has become an ocean cinema. Crew enjoyed a screening of Top Gun last year.

The 65,000-tonne ship was yesterday pictured as it joined up with HMS Dragon, the submarine-hunting frigate HMS Northumberland and fleet tanker RFA Tideforce as part of the Carrier Strike Group.

She will later be joined in Portsmouth by her Elizabeth-Class sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is expected to return home before Christmas.