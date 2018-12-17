HMS Queen Elizabeth’s social media team has hit back at a claim the £3.1bn Royal Navy warship ‘could be a liability’ because of its 25-knot speed.

The dig came from Twitter user Michael Leach after the ship’s twitter account shared a picture on Sunday afternoon of works being done to fit a weapons system.

Admins said in a caption: ‘Fast, powerful and technologically advanced; yet so aesthetically pleasing. Still a fearful sight for our enemies though, and rightfully so. Under the white sheeting our first phalanx of three is being fitted.’

But Mr Leach, whose describes himself on the social network as a ‘political scientist, football lover, scuba diver and chicken-keeper’, dealt a damning reply after 39 minutes.

He said: ‘At 25 knots max speed, @HMSQnlz is clearly not fast. In a naval task force, could be a liability, rather like the KGV’s in the Pacific with their poor range.’

HMS Queen Elizabeth returning to Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Parry

His tweet sparked a string of some 15 replies, but social media users rallied behind a response which came directly from HMS Queen Elizabeth’s account at 3.16pm.

It said: ‘25 knots? The Nimitz and Gerald R Ford class cite 30 knots; a mere 7.5kph over our ‘wiki’ speed. Regardless, a 25 knot warship is far from a liability; plus the British don’t run so speed is a negligible factor 🇬🇧⚓️.’

Twitter user Tony Stowe called the clap-back ‘exquisite’, while Danny Read responded with a humorous video of Prince Harry pretending to drop a microphone, captioned ‘boom’.

Brian Ostro added: ‘25 knots is more than a adequate for a carrier. It is not meant to be fast like a destroyer. It’ss meant to project naval air power to any point on Earth. Not to win yacht races. Liability. Hardly!’

Mr Leach later said: ‘In war time carrier battles, maximum speed can be crucial in getting within air-striking distance of enemy forces.’

The Gerald F Ford class of aircraft carrier mentioned in HMS Queen Elizabeth’s is a US ship built to replace USS Enterprise and, eventually, the Nimitz class of carriers.

One such ship, USS George HW Bush, anchored off Gosport last July.

HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived back at her home port of Portsmouth in time for Christmas a week ago.