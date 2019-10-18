HMS Queen Elizabeth’s crew have offered a glimpse inside her hangar.

The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship is currently on deployment across the Atlantic for Westlant19.

She has been carrying out trials with the F-35Bs, which has seen the first British jets take off from her deck.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter took a swipe at people who criticised her prowess as an aircraft carrier.

The post said: ‘Anyone still our legitimacy as an aircraft carrier? Peek into our hangar - this cavernous space suddenly feels a bit cramped! Still plenty of room for more but this gives you an idea of scale when 4 lighting & 5 helicopters were put to bed last night.’

A picture was also attached and showed the hangar packed with aircraft including the F-35B jets.

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth in August to take part in advanced exercises off the east coast of the USA for her Westlant deployment.

British defence secretary Ben Wallace has called the trials ‘another step towards’ the carrier strike capability becoming fully operational.

HMS Queen Elizabeth's first operational deployment with the 617 Squadron and a squadron of US Marine Corps Lightning jets is pencilled to take place in 2021.

Lieutenant Commander Matt Fooks-Bale was in the cockpit as the first British F-35B jet took off and landed on HMS Queen Elizabeth and the seminal moment was captured on camera.