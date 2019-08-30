HMS Queen Elizabeth: The reason why there are street signs on board Portsmouth warship

DOZENS of corridors on board the Royal Navy's largest warship have been decorated with street signs.

Famous streets in Edinburgh and London have been put into corridors on board the HMS Queen Elizabeth – which set sail from Portsmouth today – but not without a purpose.

A sign for 'Queen Street' on board the QE carrier. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Naming the corridors has made it much easier for newcomers to find their way around the 900ft-long carrier.

Captain Steve Moorhouse, who recently took command of the ship following the departure of Commodore Nick Cooke-Priest, said: ‘They are quite useful. I do not tend to use them but a lot of the sailors do.

‘They are there to show the wider links and bonds with our affiliated cities of London and Edinburgh, they are all key roads in these two cities.

A sign for 'Haymarket' in one of the corridors. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘The sign I have noticed is Mansion House, which is in the VIP area, because you are sorely disappointed because it's not the mansion you were anticipating.’

Captain Moorhouse confirmed that the same naming system will also be used in the HMS Prince of Wales, albeit using road names from Bristol and Liverpool.

A sign for the 'Royal Mile' on board HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

