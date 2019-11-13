A VIDEO has captured the moment HMS Queen Elizabeth refuelled while at sea on her deployment in the USA.

The future fleet flagship of the Royal Navy is on the East Coast of America for operational testing of F35 jets with the Carrier Strike Group, including HMS Dragon.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to return to her home in Portsmouth from Westlant 19 in time for Christmas.

The video, filmed from the deck of HMS Dragon, shows HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Northumberland refuelling with aid from RSA Tideforce, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tide-class tanker.

In the footage a F-35 jet can also be seen landing on the decks of the aircraft carrier.

HMS Dragon’s official account tweeted: ‘Great sight -@HMSQNLZ and@HMSNORT refuelling with@RFATideforce while #F35 lands on. #WESTLAND19 #breathingfire.’

Over the weekend members of the Royal Navy, RAF and the army came together on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth to create a dramatic tribute for Remembrance Day.

Personnel formed the words Lest We Forget and F-35B jets were arranged in the shape of a poppy for the eye-catching aerial picture.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group have been on deployment across the Atlantic for Westlant 19 for a couple of months, with the carrier leaving Portsmouth at the end of August and arriving in Canada in September.