HMS Queen Elizabeth is getting ready to set sail from Portsmouth once more.

The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship is leaving her home to sail to the east coast of America for Westlant 19.

HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth earlier this year. Picture: Byron Melton

She is due to leave Portsmouth today and if you are wanting to wave her off, here is what you need to know:

What time will HMS Queen Elizabeth leave?

The 65,000 tonne warship is set to sail out of Portsmouth at approximately 1.05pm today after staring to move in the dockyard at 12.20pm.

Her departure is subject to weather permitting, however the Met Office is predicting cloudy/ sunny spells around this time and the wind will be 21mph.

She should sail past Southsea as she begins her journey around 1.15pm, so it would be advisable to get down to the Round Tower earlier than that if you want to get a good spot to watch.

Why is HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving?

She is going on deployment to the east coast of America for Westlant 19, a trip which will see her visit the US capital Washington D.C., over the coming weeks.

The deployment will see operational testing of UK F-35B fighting jets for the first time following the developmental tests conducted last year.

The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth in August 2018 and sailed to America for Westlant 18, returning in December just in time for the crew to celebrate Christmas with their families.

With the historic flight tests seeing F-35 jets land on her decks for the first time.