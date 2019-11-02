Have your say

HMS Queen Elizabeth is set to sail into homes up and down the country as she returns to the TV screen.

The Royal Navy’s future fleet flagship is once again the star of the BBC Two programme Britain's Biggest Warship, which is returning for its second season.

HMS Queen Elizabeth. Picture: LPHOT Kyle Heller

In the new series TV presenter Chris Terrill follows HMS Queen Elizabeth on her historic maiden voyage across the Atlantic to the United States of America.

This deployment, which took place in autumn 2018, saw the 65,000 tonne carrier visit New York City and was the first time that F-35 jets took off from and landed on her decks.

The first season aired in April 2018 but now it is back on our screens but now it is back on BBC.

Here’s what you need to know about the second series:

When does it air?

Britain’s Biggest Warship season two will start airing last week – and the second episode is due to air on Sunday, November 3.

What time is it on and what channel?

The programme will air on BBC Two and starts at 8pm on Sunday – it will then be available on iPlayer after that.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be three episodes in the second series of Britain’s Biggest Warship.

The third and final episode will air the week after.

