HMS Sultan engineering technicians prepare for junior field gun challenge

ENGINEERING technicians from HMS Sultan are making their final preparations before heading to compete in the Junior Leaders Field Gun Competition at HMS Collingwood.

The Royal Navy-organised Junior Leaders Field Gun competition is designed for 16 to 24-year-olds who have recently joined the armed forces, have just begun apprenticeships with the University Technical Colleges, are attending local community colleges or are part of the Military Cadet Forces.

The teams compete in a three-heat competition starting this afternoon and running to the close of play on Friday.

The Junior Leaders Challenge is the only competition open specifically for new recruits and youths, offering them a chance to work as a team and challenge themselves in a unique setting.

The HMS Sultan Junior Leaders Field Gun crew is made up of hopefuls from the Defence College of Technical Training’s (DCTT) Defence School of Marine Engineering (DSMarE).

The trainees have just completed their 30-week Engineering Technician Initial Career Course.