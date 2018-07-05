HMS Sultan mailman to box for charity

A MAILROOM messenger working at a naval base will swap the sorting office for a boxing ring at a charity match this weekend.

Scott Stubington, who works at HMS Sultan in Gosport, will be taking part in his first ever fight in the Ultra White Collar Boxing Evening at the Mountbatten Centre, Portsmouth on Saturday.

Scott, who has spent the past eight weeks in training for the event, will be raising money for Cancer Research UK.

He said: ‘Boxing wasn’t something I’d ever really thought about, but a couple of my friends had already taken part in the event and were going along to do it for a second time so I thought I’d give it a go.

‘I’ve been taking part in an eight-week training programme at Phoenix MMA Gym in Gosport. It’s been really good and I feel really well prepared.

‘I’ve made a lot of friends through the process and a lot of those taking part have lost a relative to cancer. It’s really good to be able to stand alongside them.’