HMS Sultan rowers target world success

A PAIR of rowers have been completing their final training ahead of competing for the title of World Champions.

The rowers, from HMS Sultan, have been making their final preparations ahead of joining up with the Royal Navy squad competing at the World Rowing Indoor Championships in California.

Physical Trainer, Richard Charrett, who finished 7th in the lightweight category, 30 to 39 age group in last year’s competition, has spent the last 11 months on the Royal Navy’s Elite Athlete Programme and recently won a bronze medal in this year’s European Indoor Rowing Championships.

Richard said: ‘I’ve been rowing for 3 years now. I started while I was in my last draft at Temeraire. The Team Manager, Paul Winton MBE, introduced the sport to me and that was it really, I got the bug.’

Fellow rower, Lieutenant Stu Moss, added: ‘It’s only in the last 12 to14 months that I’ve got into the Navy Elite Programme and it’s helped me make massive leaps.’​​​​​​​