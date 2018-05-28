Horse racing evening raises thousands

A FUNDRAISING event at HMS Sultan raised more than £4,000 for charities.

The event, which took place at the Mess hall in the Gosport naval base, raised a total of £4,400 – which was then split between three charitable causes.

Hosted by the town’s well-loved fundraising duo Lyn and Les Heyhoe, staff at HMS Sultan got stuck into the event by hopping on their hobby horses and racing to the finish line.

The money raised will be divided between Blind Veterans UK, The Gosport Shed and Oarsome Chance.

Les Heyhoe said: ‘The evening was, as always, a huge success, with 300 in attendance and more than 400 others being turned away due to the limited capacity.

‘This popular demand is the reason why this event is now being held bi-annually, with the next one taking place on Friday, October 19.

‘The evening was made more special by the presence of invited dignitaries such as the CEO of Blind Veterans UK and some of the Royal Chelsea Pensioners – some of whom I am very good friends with.’