Hundreds of volunteers have joined the search for a missing Leigh Park veteran.

Robert Ballantyne was last seen at 8am on Sunday morning and the 37-year-old's family and police officers have been conducting a widespread search to find him.

Robert Ballantyne, who has gone missing from his home in Leigh Park.

Volunteers turned out to scour Havant Thicket and Stansted Park yesterday looking for the dad-of-two Iraq veteran.

Veterans support charity All Call Signs also put out a beacon alert – their way of enlisting more people to help – in a bid to find the former with the Royal Highland Fusiliers soldier.

The organisation has been carrying out a search at Swanmore Road, Havant, since 11.30am today.

Police said Robert, who is 6ft4ins and speaks with a Glaswegian accent, was last seen 'wearing a blue rain coat with a grey hoody, jeans and Timberland boots.'

A police spokesman said: ‘We are appealing to the public for help us find Robert Ballantyne, who has gone missing from his home in Leigh Park.

'Robert, 37, is described as being a white male, six foot four inches tall, with a shaved head and short beard.

'We and his family are concerned for his welfare. If you think you may have seen Robert or know where he is, please call 101, quoting log number 234 14/04.’

:: Anyone facing difficulties can call Samaritans on 116 123.