IN PICTURES: HMS Cattistock returns to Portsmouth

HERE is our picture gallery of the crew of HMS Cattistock returning home to Portsmouth after a three-month mission with Nato.

The Royal Navy minehunter has been operating in the Baltic as part of an international mine clearance mission.

Royal Navy Minehunter HMS Cattistock returns to HMNB Portsmouth today Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, following three months in the Baltic sea with Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) During her deployment HMS Cattistock took part in a series of multinational exercises and operations, alongside her NATO partners, with the focus on clearing historic mines from the seabed. The deployment saw the ship transit up the east coast of the United Kingdom, across to Norway, down the east coast of Denmark and through the Kiel Canal to as far down as the Channel Islands. Picture: LPhot Barry Swainsbury.

It was a major change of scenery for the 750-tonne plastic-hulled ship that is more used to the blistering heat of the Gulf than the freezing Nordic fjords.

During her latest mission the Portsmouth-based warship helped rid the waters around Norway’s capital, Oslo, of deadly mines from the war.

In the space of 10 days, the vessel’s team of expert divers risked life and limb in bone-chilling conditions to clear 13 mines from the sea – almost half of the total removed by the whole Nato fleet.