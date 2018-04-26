IN PICTURES: St George’s Day parade in Emsworth

Have your say

CHESTS puffed out with pride as soldiers and veterans marched together to celebrate St George’s Day on Monday.

Crowds packed into the centre of Emsworth to witness the annual spectacle.

30 Battery 16 Regiment Royal Artillery lead the annual St Georges Day parade through Emsworth town centre. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180463-23)

Fresh from a deployment to the Falkland Islands, about 45 soldiers from 30 Battery, 16 Regiment Royal Artillery marched through the town.

They were joined for the first time by the Band of the Royal Artillery – who travelled from Tidworth – as well as veterans and schoolchildren from Thorney Island Primary School.

