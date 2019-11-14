Investigation led by The News highlighting UK's veteran suicide crisis scoops top award

THE News has clinched a prestigious award for its hard-hitting campaign exposing Britain’s veteran suicide crisis.

The team picked up a Mind Media Award for its Veterans in Crisis campaign, which saw titles from across The News’s parent company JPIMedia unite to highlight a lack of support for ex-service personnel experiencing post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression.

Viv Johnston, pictured here as part of the Veterans in Crisis campaign when spoke out exclusively to The News after the suicide of her son, special forces hero Danny Johnston'Photo: Tom Cotterill

The critical probe was led by reporters from JPIMedia Investigations unit – which included The News’s chief reporter, Ben Fishwick, and defence correspondent, Tom Cotterill.

The government had been accused of turning a blind eye to the issue, with the campaign revealing that the UK did not monitor the number of veterans taking their lives, unlike allies such as the USA, Canada and Australia.

A series of agenda-setting articles and personal testimonies from veterans and their families ran in The News’s sister titles, i, The Scotsman, the News Letter in Belfast, the Blackpool Gazette and The Yorkshire Post throughout 2018 and 2019.

The government subsequently announced a raft of improved support measures and a major study into veteran suicides, with charities crediting the JPIMedia investigation for prompting the changes.

Chief reporter Ben Fishwick'Picture: Sarah Standing (122868-4689)

Tim Robinson, group content development director at JPIMedia said: ‘We are really grateful to receive this award, it’s a vindication of the all the hard work put in by our investigations reporting team.

‘Mental health issues among military veterans are not given the attention they deserve and the hidden epidemic of suicides in this community is a national scandal which demands to be recognised and tackled.

‘We are very grateful to Mind, and most importantly, to the ex-servicemen and their families who shared their many painful stories with our reporters in the course of this investigation - stories which had deep emotional resonance with our readers across the UK.

‘It’s now over to the government to respond with commitment and action for ex-service personnel.’

Defence correspondent Tom Cotterill.''Picture: Sarah Standing (161723-5319)

Chief reporter Ben Fishwick said: ‘This was an eye-opening investigation that was only made possible by the veterans and their families who opened up about the difficulties they face after experiencing the trauma of war.

‘This award is fantastic and I hope it shines yet more light on the plight of those left behind when conflicts end, while also recognising the important role of local journalists.’

Defence correspondent Tom Cotterill added: ‘The campaign scored a critical victory for the forces community but let there be no doubt: more still needs to be done to give our armed forces heroes and their families the support they so richly deserve. The News will continue this battle at every opportunity.’

Radio 1 DJ Greg James hosted the star-studded awards ceremony at London’s Southbank Centre on Wednesday evening.

Campaigners from Portsmouth pictured in parliament after a hearing on veterans suicide rates. From left, Cllr Stephen Morgan, Dan Arnold, Viv Johnston and Stephen James. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Other winners included actor David Harewood, who opened up about his mental health in BBC documentary Psychosis and Me, and ITV’s Lorraine Kelly for her taboo-breaking Shine a Light campaign.