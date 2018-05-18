Jets will take off from super carrier

JOINTLY owned F-35 fighter jets will take off from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth during flight trials later this year, it has been confirmed.

The fighter jets, co-owned by the UK and USA, will be used in the proving trial.

Britain currently has 15 of the supersonic warplanes in the US being tested and trained ahead of the start of their arrival in the UK at RAF Marham, Norfolk, next month.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: ‘As the US’s biggest partner in the F-35 programme, we jointly own test jets which are on track to fly off the deck of our new aircraft carrier later this year.

‘We will continue to work with our American allies on these trials, and plan for the first momentous landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth to be a British pilot.’