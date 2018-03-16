Joining Forces project continues to expand

A breakfast club that lets armed forces veterans open up to one another about their experiences is rapidly growing, according to organisers.

Age UK Portsmouth has been running its Joining Forces project, which allows veterans to have a natter over a traditional naval breakfast of ‘cheesy hammy eggies’. The breakfast is a naval take on the croque madame, and is usually served with chips and beans.

The Joining Forces Portsmouth project provides befriending and socialising support to older veterans who are often isolated and lonely.

Veterans meet to chat about anything and everything, from life in the armed forces and the ‘good old days’ to using computers and mobile phones to say in touch with friends and relative.

Kandy Lucas, socialisation manager for Age UK Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s wonderful that so many veterans are coming along to meet others and proving so popular that we are now starting up a monthly coffee club as well. The group will start on March 22 from 2-4pm at Age UK Portsmouth’s Bradbury Centre in Kingston Road.’

The group is now looking for additional volunteers to help to cope with the growing demand from armed forces veterans living in the surrounding area.

Carol Elliot, business development manager for Age UK Portsmouth, said: ‘If anyone is interested in giving something back to others in their community, particularly with a forces background, or if you know of an older veteran who could benefit from the project please contact us.’

For more information call (023) 9288 3506.